reps-approves-subscription-price-slash-for-dstv-others

The price of DSTV and other cable satellite operators has been slashed by the Federal House of Representatives, the House also adopted a pay-as-you-go subscription.

At the plenary on Wednesday, the House considered and approved recommendations of the Ad–hoc Committee on Non–Implementation of Pay–As–You–Go and sudden Increment of Tariffs plan by Broadcast Digital Satellite Service Providers.

Moreover, the House called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency expedite action on implementing the content of the National Broadcasting Code and the Nigeria information Policy of 2014.

This according to the House would trigger healthy competition in the industry, adding that the entertainment industry had a wider spectrum with uncountable job and wealth creation opportunities for the teeming youths.

The House stated that the visible absence of competitors in the industry was tacit approval of monopoly by the present operators. The House suggested that timely application of government regulatory intervention measures already articulated would revolutionize the industry and meet the people’s yearnings for Pay-as-you-go, Pay-Per-View, and price reduction.