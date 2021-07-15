reps-approve-pay-as-you-go,-price-reduction-for-dstv,-others

The House of Representatives on Thursday, adopted the pay-as-you-go model and a price reduction for DSTV and other cable TV operators in the country.

The lower chamber considered and approved the recommendations from the Ad–hoc Committee on Non–Implementation of Pay–As–You–Go.

Rep Unyime Idem, the Chairman of the Committee, on Wednesday laid the report before the House and it was considered during plenary.

The House called on the Federal Government to urgently act on implementing the content of the National Broadcasting Code (NBC) and the Nigeria information Policy of 2014.

According to the House, this would trigger healthy competition in the industry.

The House suggested that timely government regulatory intervention measures would revolutionise the industry and meet the demand for Pay-as-you-go, Pay-Per-View and price reduction.

The increment of VAT by 2.5% by the Financial Amendment Act of Jan. 13 2020 and the fluctuating foreign exchange rate, were listed as the factors responsible for the hike in subscription fees.

Other issues included broadcast equipment, experienced hire and technical infrastructure, increase in bouquets for a wider choice, inflation on the cost of production and need to maintain the workforce.