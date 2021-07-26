Home NEWS Reporter calls out Flynn’s comment after being given an AR-15
Reporter calls out Flynn’s comment after being given an AR-15

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
    Reporter calls out Flynn’s comment after being given an AR-15

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Politico reporter Rachel Bade discuss recent inflammatory comments by Former Trump security adviser Michael Flynn after he was given an AR-15.

Source: CNN

The Lead

