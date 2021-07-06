Home SPORTS Report: Wizards narrow coaching search, Unseld among remaining candidates
SPORTS

Report: Wizards narrow coaching search, Unseld among remaining candidates

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
report:-wizards-narrow-coaching-search,-unseld-among-remaining-candidates

Report: Wizards narrow coaching search to several candidates originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Washington Wizards continue to search for the franchise’s next head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the team has narrowed it down to “several” assistants.

Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, along with Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee and Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. are the major four candidates Washington is looking at, according to Wojnarowski.

Per sources, Washington has already requested to interview Mosley and conducted interviews with Ham and Unseld Jr. in recent weeks. The Wizards have also reportedly spoken with Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming, Sixers assistant Sam Cassell and Celtics assistant Scott Morrison.

It’s unclear which will become the man tasked with replacing Scott Brooks and leading the Wizards to more success in the coming years, but it appears that Washington is potentially approaching a final decision.

However, as Wojnarowski reported, the organization is not alone. Both Mosley and Unseld Jr. are in contention for the open head coaching job in Orlando with the Magic. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

U.S. wins last pre-Olympic women’s soccer match, reaches...

New England Patriots will soon thank 49ers for...

Canadiens-Lightning stream – Stanley Cup Final Game 4...

John McEnroe faces backlash for Emma Raducanu retirement...

Road America takeaways: Aggressive driving ratchets up

Former champion Kerber brushes aside Gauff to reach...

NBA Finals: Why the Suns will win the...

Peyton Manning gives his mom credit for keeping...

Wisconsin loses class of 2022 CB James Monds...

Onuachu’s Genk departure ‘not certain’ – Van den...

Leave a Reply