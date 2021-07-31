report:-wizards-likely-to-acquire-spencer-dinwiddie-in-sign-and-trade-with-nets

The Wizards are opening a big hole at point guard by trading Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Reserves Ish Smith and Raul Neto are free agents, too.

Washington is landing a new backup in the Pacers’ Aaron Holiday.

As for a starter, how about the Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie?

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

With that, the next name off the point guard market appears likely to be Spencer Dinwiddie to Washington, sources said, in a sign-and-trade that could reroute the newly acquired Kyle Kuzma or Montrezl Harrell to Brooklyn

Fred Katz and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The other pieces from the Westbrook trade, Harrell and Kuzma alone, would not be enough for Brooklyn to accept a Dinwiddie deal, according to a source.

Dinwiddie would be a nice addition to the Wizards as they try to win around Bradley Beal. Before getting hurt, Dinwiddie was playing at a high level.

In Kuzma and Harrell, the Nets could get frontcourt depth around their perimeter star trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Washington has also has several other moderately paid players who could fit into the deal.

Though Kuzma’s and Harrell’s salaries couldn’t be re-aggregated after the Lakers trade, that deal won’t become official for at least another week. So, that trade could get expanded to include Dinwiddie with Kuzma and Harrell getting rerouted to Brooklyn.

