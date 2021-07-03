report:-west-virginia-guard-mcbride-to-remain-in-nba-draft

West Virginia guard Miles McBride has elected to forego his remaining college eligibility and keep his name in the 2021 NBA Draft per a reports.

McBride has yet to publicly comment on the matter, but according to MetroNews he has informed head coach Bob Huggins of his intentions.

McBride, 6-foot-1, will leave behind two years of eligibility at West Virginia in order to test his hand at the professional level. The Ohio native tested well at the combine measuring well with an impressive wingspan, hand size and vertical leap.

Those measurements coupled with his workouts for NBA teams only continued to raise his stock for the upcoming draft pushing him into the first round in many available mocks.

McBride was coming off a stellar season averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, including 41.4 percent from three. His efforts earned him an all-Big 12 second team selection after being named to the all-Freshmen team in his first season after averaging just under 10 points per contest for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia will now have one open scholarship to fill for next season although one replacement for McBride could come in the form of Old Dominion point guard Malik Curry.