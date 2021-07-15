Report: U.S. gun injuries result in at least $1 billion in health care costs per year

-
Bloomberg
Biden Says China Not Keeping Commitment on Hong Kong
Jul.15 — President Joe Biden says the situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating as the Chinese government is not keeping the commitment it has made to the city and comments on the state of the infrastructure package. He speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
-
Associated Press
Philippines goalkeeper in hospital ‘on the mend’ from COVID
Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge reported he is “slowly on the mend” from COVID-19 though he remained hospitalized Thursday. Birmingham, Etheridge’s team in England, announced Wednesday that Etheridge was receiving treatment in the hospital. “I’m feeling stronger today,” the 31-year-old Etheridge wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday.
-
Refinery29
Mask Mandates Are Mostly Gone. What Will Happen To The Mask Companies?
When the COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out in the U.S. earlier this year, there was quickly talk that one day — perhaps sooner than we’d ever thought — we’d be able to shed our masks after more than a year of wearing them whenever we left the house. While many people greeted this news with joy, I’m a little embarrassed now to admit that I was one of those who instead proudly proclaimed, “I’m never giving up my mask.” As it turns out, “never” didn’t last long at all. In truth, I really didn’t m
-
The Wrap
Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)
Summer is just heating up and the broadcast TV networks are already looking ahead to the cooler months and when they will debut their new and returning series. So far, NBC, ABC, CBS and The CW have announced the premiere dates for their Fall TV programming, but Fox should be releasing its lineup before long. Below, TheWrap has rounded up the debut dates for each of broadcast TV’s new and returning Fall TV shows. We will continue to update this list as more become available. MONDAY, SEPT. 20 8 p.
-
Associated Press
COVID-19 takes toll on Catholic clergy in hard-hit countries
The coronavirus has taken a heavy toll among Roman Catholic priests and nuns around the world, killing hundreds of them in a handful of the hardest-hit countries alone. The dead include an Italian parish priest who brought the cinema to his small town in the 1950s; a beloved New York pastor who ministered to teens and the homeless; a nun in India who traveled home to bury her father after he died from COVID-19 only to contract the virus herself. Coronavirus deaths among clergy are not just a Catholic problem, said Andrew Chesnut, chair of Catholic studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, with faith leaders across denominations having elevated exposure rates as “spiritual front-line workers” ministering to the sick and dying in hospitals and nursing homes.