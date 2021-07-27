report:-two-big-12-schools-are-in-talks-about-joining-the-big-ten

After reports of Kansas talking to the Big Ten conference about joining another Big 12 school has reportedly also begun the discussion.

According to Mike Vernon, there is talks of Iowa State joining in on the move to the Big Ten. This news comes on the heels of Oklahoma and Texas looking at going to the SEC as the Big 12 suddenly looks to be in trouble.

What do the eight remaining Big 12 teams do? Who knows. Would Kansas and Iowa State make sense in the Big Ten? For Kansas, the obvious draw is one of the nation’s premier basketball programs. Despite their struggles on the football field, the basketball history and passion is likely enough to entice Kevin Warren and company.

Iowa State fits geographically and has their arch rival, Iowa, already in the Big Ten conference. Nothing surrounding Kansas and Iowa State moving to the Big Ten is nearing completion, but both schools are reportedly looking at a change.