report:-stashed-celtics-point-guard-prospect-yam-madar-to-join-boston-for-summer-league

It seems as if the subset of Boston Celtics fans clamoring for stashed 2020 Celtics point guard prospect Yam Madar to make the leap from his current team — Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier Basketball League — to the NBA may get their wish, with an asterisk.

EuroHoops.net reports that the Beit Dagan native is in the process of moving to Boston to work out with the team, with the plan being to have Madar join the team’s Las Vegas Summer League squad in August. This may be in anticipation of having the Israeli join Boston’s roster for 2021-22 should he get a favorable judgment on his contract arbitration with Hapoel Tel Aviv (he is currently trying to leave the team).

It could also be a trial of sorts to determine if paying his buyout costs would be worthwhile versus letting Madar continue to develop overseas.

One way or another, expect more news soon regarding this developing storyline.

