Report: SF 49ers, Fred Warner finally strike an enormous, long-term deal – SFGate

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers locked up star linebacker Fred Warner to a long-term deal that make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 24-year-old Warner signed a five-year, $95 million deal that includes $40.5 million in guaranteed money. The ESPN report indicates that Warner is now the “highest-paid off-ball linebacker” in the NFL. That’s true if we treat the contract like he’ll receive all $95 million, which he could perhaps approach given that the new deal ends before he even turns 30. In that scenario, his $19 million per year beats out Bobby Wagner’s previous record of $18 million.