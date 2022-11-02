Report: Saudi Government Privately Mocks Joe Biden’s Mental Acuity, Crown Prince Denies US President’s Oil Requests

According to a recent report, members of the Saudi government and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman have been privately mocking U.S. president Joe Biden by questioning his keenness of thought and mental acuity. The report follows Biden’s recent trip to the region in July, when the U.S. president pressed the Saudis for more oil production, but the Saudi government refused his requests.

Saudi Arabia’s government doesn’t seem to like U.S. president Joe Biden, as a report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) shows crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and many others have mocked the American leader. Biden and vice president Kamala Harris were also made fun of on a television broadcast aired in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi television broadcast openly mocks Biden’s alleged cognitive decline and leverages the nickname “Sleepy Joe.”

During a show broadcast on Saudi television, U.S. president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris were made fun of over Biden’s alleged cognitive decline.

Three reporters from the WSJ — Stephen Kalin, Summer Said, and Dion Nissenbaum — wrote on October 24, that unnamed members of the Saudi government say the prince and his team privately make fun of president Biden. “Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s 37-year-old day-to-day ruler, mocks president Biden in private, making fun of the 79-year-old’s gaffes and questioning his mental acuity, according to people inside the Saudi government,” the WSJ reporters said.

The reporters added:

He has told advisers he hasn’t been impressed with Mr. Biden since his days as vice president, and much preferred former President Donald Trump, the people said.

The latest news report from the WSJ and the Saudi television broadcast openly mocking Biden follows Saudi Arabia’s request to join the BRICS nations. U.S. president Joe Biden was heavily criticized in America for his reasons to visit Saudi Arabia in July, as the American president traveled there to ask the crown prince to increase oil production. Reports noted that the Saudi government was not impressed by Biden because he wouldn’t shake the crown prince’s hand.

Biden’s visit with crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in July did not go well, and the U.S. president’s fist-bump was criticized, alongside his need to bring up the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Instead, Biden opted to leverage a pandemic-inspired fist bump, and while the U.S. president begged for more oil production, he continued to mention the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “I made my view crystal-clear,” Biden said at the time. “I said, very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am.”

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia and the government flat-out refused Biden’s requests for more oil production. In fact, Saudi Arabia revealed a reduction in oil production, and the Saudi government has been very friendly with the members of the BRICS nations.

On October 24, when the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (KJP) was asked about the Saudi rulers privately making fun of the U.S. president’s mental acuity, KJP had nothing to say. “I don’t have any comments,” the White House press secretary replied to the reporter.

