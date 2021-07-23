Report: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas expected to miss start of 2021 season – WDSU New Orleans

A New Orleans Saints star wide receiver is expected to miss the start of the 2021 regular season due to an injury. Michael Thomas had surgery in June to repair the ligaments in his ankle, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Based on the timing of the surgery, it is recommended that he recover for four months, leading to him being sidelined for weeks, according to the report. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.

Sources: #Saints star WR Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery to repair the ligaments in his ankle in June. Based on the timing of the surgery – and recommended 4 months of recovery – Thomas could be on the sideline for weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

