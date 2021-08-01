report:-rockets-declining-avery-bradley’s-team-option

Avery Bradley – acquired as matching salary in the Victor Oladipo trade – played terribly for the Rockets last season.

That helped Houston land No. 2 pick Jalen Green, the centerpiece of its fast-developing rebuild.

With those contributions from Bradley banked, the Rockets will decline his $5,916,750 team option.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Bradley, 30, will probably play better on a good team. He signed with the Heat last offseason and will likely seek another winner.

His defense is tenacious, though he’s not too switchable and he’s a tough offensive fit with his lack of passing and inconsistent jumper. Still, he’ll likely have his pick of minimum salaries and maybe even some teams offering slightly more.

