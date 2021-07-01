report:-raptors-rookie-jalen-harris-banned-from-nba-for-drug-violation

O.J. Mayo and Tyreke Evans have been banned from the NBA for violating the league’s drug policy in recent years.

Raptors rookie Jalen Harris follows in those unfortunate footsteps.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This would be consistent with testing positive for the Drugs of Abuse specified in the Collective Bargaining Agreement: Benzodiazepines, Synthetic Cathinones, Cocaine, GHB, Ketamine, LSD, Methamphetamine, MDMA, MDA, MDEA, Opiates or PCP.

As a first-year player, Harris is eligible for reinstatement in only one year (as opposed to two).

Toronto drafted him No. 59 out of Nevada last year.

More on the Raptors

