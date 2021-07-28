report:-raptors-rejected-big-ben-simmons-trade-offer-from-sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have begun taking and making trade calls on Ben Simmons, the talented, yet maddening, 25-year-old guard, and the Toronto Raptors have emerged as a team that would like to acquire the three-time All-Star.

However, they also have a breaking point. Per Matt Moore of The Action Network, the Raptors rejected Philadelphia’s offer of Simmons for OG Anunoby, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and the fourth pick in Thursday’s NBA draft:

Multiple sources confirmed Sunday that the Toronto Raptors have emerged as a team with “significant” interest in Simmons. One source close to talks said discussions have not been substantial as of yet. Multiple sources including those close to talks said a proposed framework including Raptors guards Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and the 4th overall pick in Thursday’s draft for Simmons was rejected by Toronto.

The Sixers have stated they want an All-Star in return for Simmons and it is understandable. Despite his obvious offensive shortcomings, he is a three-time All-Star, a two-time member of the All-Defensive first team and All-NBA in 2020. He has done all of that at just 25 and the Sixers should be looking for the value needed for him.

If Philadelphia does not get equal value for Simmons, the Sixers should keep him on the roster and try again with him. He is still a very talented player, and he does so much on the floor to help the team win.

