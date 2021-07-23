report:-‘qanon-shaman’-in-plea-negotiations-after-mental-illness-diagnosis

Reuters

Pope to skip Sunday Mass but will make regular noon address – Vatican

Pope Francis will skip a Mass on Sunday that he had been scheduled to say before his recent surgery, but the Vatican said there was no cause for alarm and that it was part of normal convalescence. The Vatican said the pope will go ahead with his Sunday noon prayer but that a Mass for the Catholic Church day to pay homage to the elderly and grandparents will be said instead by Archbishop Rino Fisichella. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said it was part of “normal convalescence.”