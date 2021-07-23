report:-‘qanon-shaman’-in-plea-negotiations-after-mental-illness-diagnosis

-
Reuters
Pope to skip Sunday Mass but will make regular noon address – Vatican
Pope Francis will skip a Mass on Sunday that he had been scheduled to say before his recent surgery, but the Vatican said there was no cause for alarm and that it was part of normal convalescence. The Vatican said the pope will go ahead with his Sunday noon prayer but that a Mass for the Catholic Church day to pay homage to the elderly and grandparents will be said instead by Archbishop Rino Fisichella. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said it was part of “normal convalescence.”
Variety
CBS Fires Station Chiefs in Los Angeles and Chicago Following Misconduct Probe
CBS has ousted the leaders of its O&O stations in Los Angeles and Chicago after concluding a six-month investigation into misconduct claims at the CBS Television Stations group. Jay Howell is out as general manager of KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV Los Angeles, as is Derek Dalton at WBBM-TV Chicago. The terminations were disclosed in memos Thursday […]
Associated Press
Ranger: 3 charged in 4 Texas killings planned to steal gun
Three men charged in the fatal shooting of four people at a home in East Texas this week met up with one of the victims under the pretense of buying a gun from him but planned to steal it, authorities allege. Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Billy Phillips, 37, and Dylan Welch, 21, have been charged with capital murder in killings near New Summerfield, a small community about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. A Texas Ranger said in court filings that 18-year-old John Clinton thought he was selling a gun Monday night but was shot and killed in the driveway.
The Daily Beast
‘Football Argument’ Ends in Killing at Iconic Philly Cheesesteak Spot Pat’s King of Steaks
Wikimedia Commons/Jason Knauer/Steve Keeley/FOX 29A Philadelphia Eagles fan allegedly shot and killed a New York Giants supporter as they were waiting in line at iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Pat’s King of Steaks early Thursday morning.The two men got into a heated argument about football around 1 a.m., according to the store’s manager. As the quarrel intensified, it got physical and one man, wearing an Eagles jersey, pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing in a van, The Phila
The Daily Beast
‘Incel’ Plotted to Slaughter Thousands of Women at an Ohio University: Police
Highland County Sheriff’s OfficeA U.S. Army washout who identified as a so-called involuntary celibate plotted to “slaughter” women in a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio university, with the goal of killing some 3,000 people after receiving his military training, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court.Tres Genco, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, prosecutors announced. He d
Associated Press
Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine
A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges over cocaine disguised as a cake that was seized from their vehicle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday. Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine worth $200,000 on the street, the MDEA said. About 2 pounds of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent, officials said.
Good Morning America
Supreme Court excessive force ruling could be ‘a big deal,’ lawyer says
The Supreme Court last month remanded a lower court’s ruling that police officers who used excessive force on a 27-year-old man who died in their custody were protected because they didn’t know their actions were unconstitutional. “The Supreme Court has summarily vacated a pro-officer decision by a lower court in an excessive force case,” Taylor told ABC News. “So this is a big deal, not only because of what the Supreme Court said but also because of what it will be for the record going forward.”