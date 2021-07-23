report:-pelicans-‘desperate’-to-sign-kyle-lowry,-terrified-of-zion-williamson-situation

The New Orleans Pelicans appear ready to attempt to make a big splash in free agency in the coming weeks. According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Pelicans are “desperate” for free agent point guard Kyle Lowry with a fear of the Zion Williamson situation being the motivating factor in their plans.

Lowry spent the final year of his contract in Toronto, avoiding being dealt at the trade deadline before missing much of the final weeks of the season with injuries. At 35 years old, Lowry is one of the most tenured point guards in the league, having spent 15 years in the NBA.

In Toronto, he became a staple of the franchise, helping shape the culture of the team before winning a ring alongside Kawhi Leonard in 2018-19. O’Connor noted that the Pelicans are hopeful he can have the same impact on the culture in New Orleans.

In order to make a significant contract offer to Lowry, the Pelicans would have to unload likely both Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe with minimal return as well as part with Lonzo Ball. The latter of those certain seems most likely as all indications are the team is set to move on from Ball.

A sign-and-trade could be a possibility as the Pelicans have plenty of assets to sweeten the deal for Toronto. However, all of these routes require an interest from Lowry, who will have suitors who are also contenders for titles, something the Pelicans are far from.

It’s also noteworthy that Williamson’s reported unhappiness could be pushing the team toward bigger moves in the offseason. While he will be entering just his third season, after two underwhelming years in which they missed the playoffs each time, the clock is ticking on the franchise to appease their superstar.

