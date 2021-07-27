Home SPORTS Report: Packers working on trade to bring back Randall Cobb
SPORTS

Report: Packers working on trade to bring back Randall Cobb

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
report:-packers-working-on-trade-to-bring-back-randall-cobb

Aaron Rodgers has returned to the Packers, and Randall Cobb might not be far behind.

The quarterback apparently will get his wish to get Cobb back on the Packers.

The Packers are working on a trade with the Texans for Cobb, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks tweeted: “You meet people and they become family right away!@rcobb18 go back home and set it off.”

Rodgers showed up to training camp Tuesday after reaching a compromise with the Packers. A report Monday indicated one of his demands was a trade for Cobb.

Cobb, 30, caught 470 yards for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns in the eight seasons after the Packers made him a second-round choice in 2011. He played 2019 in Dallas and 2020 in Houston.

Report: Packers working on trade to bring back Randall Cobb originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Allen Lazard signs exclusive-rights free agency tender with...

Fantasy Football Rankings: Get ready for draft season...

MLB Rumors: Red Sox second-round pick Jud Fabian...

Report: Negotiations ‘well underway’ before NBA free agency...

Sources on the Mets’ Kumar Rocker situation

Conor McGregor tweets and deletes vile comment about...

Arsenal and Chelsea legend lands big coaching job...

Jubilation at Old Trafford as Man United reach...

Spain vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team...

‘I rejected Real Madrid for Juventus’ – Allegri...

Leave a Reply