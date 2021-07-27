report:-packers-working-on-trade-to-bring-back-randall-cobb

Aaron Rodgers has returned to the Packers, and Randall Cobb might not be far behind.

The quarterback apparently will get his wish to get Cobb back on the Packers.

The Packers are working on a trade with the Texans for Cobb, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks tweeted: “You meet people and they become family right away!@rcobb18 go back home and set it off.”

Rodgers showed up to training camp Tuesday after reaching a compromise with the Packers. A report Monday indicated one of his demands was a trade for Cobb.

Cobb, 30, caught 470 yards for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns in the eight seasons after the Packers made him a second-round choice in 2011. He played 2019 in Dallas and 2020 in Houston.

