TheWolverine.com

NBA Draft Buzz: Franz Wagner Most Likely To Be Picked By This Team

The NBA Draft is approaching, with the event set to take place Thursday night (July 29), and the last-minute buzz is flowing hot and heavy. Add a major trade into the equation, and there are a lot of moving pieces, with the move potentially impacting the landing spot of former Michigan wing Franz Wagner, who is viewed as a consensus lottery pick. Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans traded Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams, the Nos.