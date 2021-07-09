Home SPORTS Report: Nationals agree to contract with veteran Derek Dietrich
Report: Nats agree to deal with utility man Derek Dietrich originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Nationals fight through a few injuries to players like Kyle Schwarber and Jordy Mercer, they’ve reportedly inked a veteran utility man to a contract. 

Per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Nationals agreed to a contract with Derek Dietrich. It is not clear whether it’s a major league or minor league contract with the club yet. 

Dietrich most recently signed with the Yankees on a minor league deal and spent most of this season with their Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His last stop in the majors was with the Rangers in 2020, where he hit .197/.347/.459 with five home runs in 61 at-bats. 

The 31-year-old spent most of his career within the NL East, as he played for the Marlins from 2013-17. He’s a career .245 hitter with a .762 OPS in eight seasons.

His most frequent positions are second base, left field and third base, which are all spots in which the Nats could use some reinforcements. 

