-
-
Sportico
Giannis’ Monster Block Sets ABC Up for a $250 Million Payday
The Milwaukee Bucks mashed the reset button on the 2021 NBA Finals Wednesday night, securing a single-digit home court win that whittled the series down to a best-of-three and all but ensured that ABC would walk away from this meeting of smaller-market teams a quarter of a billion dollars richer. After a couple of one-sided […]
-
The Telegraph
Andy Fordham, world champion darts player who drank bottles of lager before competing and claimed not to practise – obituary
Andy Fordham, who has died aged 59, was the British Darts Organisation Embassy world darts champion in 2004; a familiar figure on the international darts circuit from the mid-1990s, he enjoyed a devoted following wherever he played. He was as well-known for his physical appearance as his achievements at the oche, which were arguably modest by professional standards. But in a game inhabited by extroverts, his shyness and relaxed approach to life ensured that he was one of the most popular winners
-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer is frustrated by limits on time with players
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson knows Urban Meyer well and talks to him regularly, and he says that Meyer is struggling in his first year in Jacksonville in one important way: Dealing with limits on player contact. “He’s a little frustrated right now because he’s spent so little time with the players,” Johnson said, [more]
-
-
-
The Telegraph
Tyrrell Hatton gives middle-finger salute and snaps club at The Open
Hot-headed Tyrrell Hatton allowed his frustration to get the better of him at The Open on Friday as he angrily reacted to a double-bogey with a foul-mouthed outburst, then proceeded to snap his own club a few holes later. Tempers boiled over as the Briton, who had high hopes for the championship at Royal St George’s, attempted to claw back an eight-shot gap to overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen. Hatton first gestured rudely in the direction of the crowd, then, after finally sinking his putt, poin