Tyrrell Hatton gives middle-finger salute and snaps club at The Open

Hot-headed Tyrrell Hatton allowed his frustration to get the better of him at The Open on Friday as he angrily reacted to a double-bogey with a foul-mouthed outburst, then proceeded to snap his own club a few holes later. Tempers boiled over as the Briton, who had high hopes for the championship at Royal St George’s, attempted to claw back an eight-shot gap to overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen. Hatton first gestured rudely in the direction of the crowd, then, after finally sinking his putt, poin