Report: Lonzo Ball for Malcolm Brogdon sign-and-trade a 'hot rumor'
Report: Lonzo Ball for Malcolm Brogdon sign-and-trade a ‘hot rumor’

by Bioreports
The Lonzo Ball rumors just keep coming in waves.

We’ve heard the potential interest from the Lakers and Clippers as well as a mutual interest between Ball and the Chicago Bulls, but on today’s episode of The Lowe Post, a new ‘hot rumor’ is let out of the bag.

“Have you heard anything about Brogdon for Lonzo in a sign-and-trade?” Jonathan Givony of ESPN asked.

“That’s been one of the hot rumors, that’s been one of the hot rumors,” Zach Lowe said. “Don’t know what to think of it honestly so I haven’t mentioned it because I kind of don’t know if I believe it.”

For the Pelicans, seems like a bit of a lateral move. Not sure how much better you get if you substitute Ball for Brogdon. Is Brogdon a better overall scorer than Lonzo? Sure, but said rumor wouldn’t move the needle at the rate that David Griffin and company are looking for.

Listen to the podcast below.

