Report: LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul and Adele are dating as the singer makes rare appearance at NBA Finals – USA TODAY

LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, is dating singer Adele, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on a late-night podcast following Saturday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals between Milwaukee and Phoenix.

James, whose movie “Space Jam 2: A New Legacy” just came out, attended Game 5 to support good friend Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns. Paul and Adele also sat courtside at Phoenix’s Footprint Center.

“Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Windhorst said. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. … This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Adele, who has won 15 Grammy awards, finalized her divorce with now-ex-husband Simon Konecki earlier this year. She hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October but did not perform.

“I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. I’ve seen all of that. Like, why isn’t she the musical guest?” she said, according to The Associated Press. “There’s a couple of reasons. My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I’d rather just put on some wigs … have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Also in attendance at Game 5: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, rapper Lil Wayne and actor/singer Vanessa Hudgens, who sang the national anthem.