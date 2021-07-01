Home SPORTS Report: Kyle Shanahan fined $50K, 49ers $100K for OTA violations
SPORTS

Report: Kyle Shanahan fined $50K, 49ers $100K for OTA violations

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
report:-kyle-shanahan-fined-$50k,-49ers-$100k-for-ota-violations

Report: Shanahan fined $50K, 49ers $100K for OTA violations originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

On Thursday, the NFL notified the San Francisco 49ers and two other teams of discipline for offseason workout violations.

This discipline includes fines for the clubs and their head coaches and the forfeiture of OTA days in 2022.

The other two teams disciplined were the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Per Schefter, head coach Kyle Shanahan was fined $50,000 and the team was docked $100,000.

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers were docked a week of rookie development time after a violation that occurred during minicamp.

It is believed that the violation came to light via a viral social media video that showed 49ers rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenior using press coverage, which is not allowed during minicamp, per NFL rules.

There has been no word yet on the rules violations that occurred during OTAs.

Shanahan, the former offensive coordinator of the Washington Football Team, ended the 49ers’ offseason program early following injuries to Justin Skule, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Tarvarius Moore.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tour de France drops lawsuit against woman who...

Nebraska NIL Tracker

Aaron Boone could be a bellwether for the...

NBA world reacts to LeBron James, Damian Lillard...

Which teams make sense for Duncan Keith?

Karsten Warholm breaks 400m hurdles world record

2021 NBA Draft prospects whose stock is falling...

Mark Cavendish wins another Tour de France stage,...

Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid all interested...

John Obi Mikel dumps Stoke City, completes mega...

Leave a Reply