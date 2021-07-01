report:-kyle-shanahan-fined-$50k,-49ers-$100k-for-ota-violations

Report: Shanahan fined $50K, 49ers $100K for OTA violations originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

On Thursday, the NFL notified the San Francisco 49ers and two other teams of discipline for offseason workout violations.

This discipline includes fines for the clubs and their head coaches and the forfeiture of OTA days in 2022.

The other two teams disciplined were the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Per Schefter, head coach Kyle Shanahan was fined $50,000 and the team was docked $100,000.

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers were docked a week of rookie development time after a violation that occurred during minicamp.

It is believed that the violation came to light via a viral social media video that showed 49ers rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenior using press coverage, which is not allowed during minicamp, per NFL rules.

There has been no word yet on the rules violations that occurred during OTAs.

Shanahan, the former offensive coordinator of the Washington Football Team, ended the 49ers’ offseason program early following injuries to Justin Skule, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Tarvarius Moore.