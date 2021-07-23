report:-kyle-lowry,-demar-derozan-interested-in-lakers

The Lakers didn’t trade for Kyle Lowry before the last trade deadline.

They didn’t sign DeMar DeRozan the last time he was a free agent, either.

But could one or even both of the friends/former Raptors teammates join Los Angeles in unrestricted free agency this summer?

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

DeRozan, who starred at Compton High and USC, has interest in returning home to play for the Lakers, even if it is for less than the $27.7 million he earned last season in San Antonio, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Though the Lakers didn’t acquire Lowry at the trade deadline, he remains interested in joining them, according to people with knowledge of his situation.

Lowry would be a superb addition to the Lakers, just last March. But like with the other big-name point guards on the their radar, acquiring him would be complicated. Though possible, a sign-and-trade would would require Los Angeles sending assets to Toronto and accepting a hard cap. The Lakers would also have to beat out plenty of other suitors — 76ers, Heat, Knicks, Pelicans and even Raptors.

DeRozan wouldn’t fit as well. His biggest strength is offensive creation, and the Lakers don’t need much of that with LeBron James around. DeRozan wouldn’t help spacing around LeBron and Anthony Davis, either. DeRozan’s defense lags, too. Still, for the right price, DeRozan would help when LeBron sits. Los Angeles has the mid-level exception available.

