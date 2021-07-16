report:-knicks-want-to-package-picks-to-move-up-in-first-round

Armed with two first-round picks, the New York Knicks are reportedly looking to package those two selections together to potentially move up in the draft, according to Zach Harper of The Athletic.

The Knicks enter draft night with picks 19, 21, 32 and 58, respectively. They have been linked to several players with the 19th and 21st picks, but apparently have their eyes on other prospects they could target in the mid-lottery range.

While New York wants to move up, it is not known which team they could potentially work out a deal with. However, acquiring two picks at 19 and 21, and a player or two, could be attractive enough to convince a team to move back.

With the NBA draft less than two weeks away, trade rumors and speculation will certainly begin to heat up. The expectation is that draft night will be busy as it represents the beginning of the offseason transactional period and this year will likely be no different.

Certainly, the Knicks will be among the teams worth watching to see if they can pull off a potential trade on July 29. After making the playoffs this season, the Knicks will look to be aggressive in improving their roster for next year and that work begins on draft night.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Jericho Sims jumped so high on a dunk he hit his head on the rim

Josh Giddey has strong debut with Australia in exhibition play

Report: Rockets aggressively pursuing No. 1 pick from Pistons

List

2021 NBA Mock Draft: All 60 picks post-early entry deadline

View 31 items