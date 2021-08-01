Home SPORTS Report: Julio Jones being sued by cannabis company
Report: Julio Jones being sued by cannabis company

Generally speaking, when Julio Jones is in the news it is because he has made an incredible play of the field or something along those lines. Unfortunately, this is not the case today.

It is being reported that the former Alabama football standout is being sued, alongside former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White and White’s company SLW Holdings, by the cannabis company Genetix.

Larry Brown with Larry Brown Sports is one who reported that news on Wednesday evening, and there hasn’t been any updates to the story since. We don’t really know if that’s a good or bad thing.

Genetix alleges Jones and White committed fraud, money laundering, and the illegal sale of cannabis on the black market among other charges. Rafe Emanuel, the lawyer representing White and Jones told Larry Brown Sports that the allegations against Jones and White were “meritless.”

Jones and White were teammates for five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and shared a special bond considering both played college football in the state of Alabama.

We will be following the situation closely and will update you when new information is available.

