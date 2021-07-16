report:-javale-mcgee,-keldon-johnson-to-replace-bradley-beal,-kevin-love-on-team-usa

Team USA needs two players to replace Bradley Beal and Kevin Love before the team heads to Tokyo, and it looks like they’ve found them.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that JaVale McGee of the Denver Nuggets and Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs will be stepping into the spots recently vacated by Beal and Love.

According to Woj, Johnson has made a big impression on Team USA brass. He’d been playing with Team USA during their exhibitions as part of the Select team, and looked pretty good in the exhibition loss to Australia.

Beal isn’t going to Tokyo because he’s entered the COVID-19 protocol, while Love withdrew due to the calf injury that kept him on the bench for most of the past season.

Team USA is currently 1-2 in pre-Tokyo exhibition games. They shockingly lost their first two friendlies to Nigeria and Australia before steamrolling Argentina on Tuesday. They were due to play Australia again on Friday, but that game was cancelled due to Team USA’s brush with the COVID-19 protocols.

