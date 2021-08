Jarrett Allen will reportedly earn $100 million from the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Jarrett Allen has agreed to a five-year, $100 million rookie contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 23-year-old center averaged 13.2 points (61 FG%, 69 FT%), 9.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 30.3 minutes over 51 games with the Cavaliers after being traded as part of the deal that sent one-time MVP James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets selected Allen 22nd overall in the 2017 NBA draft.

