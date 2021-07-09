Home SPORTS Report: Jalen Lewis, 16, youngest player to turn pro in American basketball – for $1M with Overtime Elite
Report: Jalen Lewis, 16, youngest player to turn pro in American basketball – for $1M with Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite wants to change the game.

Mission accomplished by signing high school junior Jalen Lewis.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

High school junior Jalen Lewis — a five-star basketball recruit — is signing a contract with the new Overtime Elite professional league, sources tell The Athletic. His multiyear deal is worth more than $1 million, sources said.

Lewis, 16 and born in 2005, is the youngest prospect ever to turn pro in America.

That’s a lot of money for a 16-year-old, and there can be pitfalls. But there can be pitfalls with not having that money, too. Athletes in other sports have already been earning major money. Basketball shouldn’t have been an exception just because of the NCAA enforcing its compensation-capping cartel rules.

This is yet another sign of how much the landscape is changing. Lewis – who played at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, Calif. – ranks just No. 12 in the class of 2023 247Sports Composite. Imagine what even more highly touted prospects will draw as options open in the coming years.

Report: Jalen Lewis, 16, youngest player to turn pro in American basketball – for $1M with Overtime Elite originally appeared on NBCSports.com

