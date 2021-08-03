Report: Colts QB Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery on Monday – Stampede Blue

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery on Monday—with local highly regarded orthopedic foot specialist Dr. David Porter performing the procedure:

As previously reported today, Wentz is expected to be out anywhere from 5 to 12 weeks recovering and rehabilitating from the surgery.

It sounds as though Wentz’s left metatarsal worsened and became more damaged from wear-and-tear for what was a pre-existing injury dating back to high school—with Thursday’s training camp practice being the tipping point.

In the meantime, the Colts have already given 2nd-year quarterback Jacob Eason a ‘vote of confidence’, and it appears that they’re ready to roll with the young passer—as Wentz’s injury isn’t expected to be season-ending at this time (although it could very well bleed into the start of the regular season).

Right now, Colts fans will be hoping for a full and speedy recovery from Wentz, as there’s still a chance he could be ready by the 2021 regular season opener—although that’s probably on the overly optimistic side of his potential return timeline.

The surgery performed today should only shorten his recovery timetable though—meaning he should be back on the field as soon as he’s able.