report:-cavs-could-trade-kevin-love-this-offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team that’s been in rebuild mode since LeBron James departed the team in 2018.

One of the mainstays from when James was with the team is Kevin Love.

Love didn’t want to depart from the team as a new era was being ushered in and stuck to his word by signing a 4-year, $120 million extension in 2018, which will expire in 2023 when he’s 34.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported the Cavaliers will attempt to trade him this offseason. Per sources, some of the possible destinations for him include the Blazers, Heat, Clippers, Sixers, and Pelicans.

For years, Love has been linked to being dealt to the Blazers. Mainly because of his local connection to the city of Portland.

Before he was a five-time All-Star, he was one of the best high school players in the country at Lake Oswego.

Back in May Love stated his interest in playing for his “hometown” team at some point during his career.

“Who wouldn’t want to play with Dame Lillard, first of all,” Love said on Chris Haynes’ “Posted Up.” “Dame, he’s special. He’s amazing. I claim Portland when they ask me where I’m from… Whether it be at the end of my career, whether it be in six months, or whatever it may be, if I was wearing a Portland jersey, that’s special. That’s playing at home.”

What makes Love fond of the team is the culture they’ve established. His comments were made before Terry Stotts’ departure, but in that time the team made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons and a 2019 appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

“What’s the saying? ‘You want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ Obviously [Portland’s] a special place. I love CJ [McCollum]. Melo [Carmelo Anthony] has done an incredible job stepping in there and [coach] Terry Stotts. Portland has always had something special,”