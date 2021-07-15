Home SPORTS Report: Bradley Beal in health-and-safety protocols with Team USA
Report: Bradley Beal in health-and-safety protocols with Team USA

Associated Press

AP source: Beal in protocols, Tokyo Olympics status in doubt

A person with knowledge of the situation says U.S. Olympic guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards has entered the health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus, which raises the possibility that he might miss the Tokyo Games. Beal will be tested multiple times in the coming days, according to the person who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the player involved for USA Basketball was not revealed publicly. “A member of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team has been placed under USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols,” the federation announced in a statement Wednesday afternoon, without identifying the player involved.

