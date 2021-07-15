report:-bradley-beal-enters-health-&-safety-protocols,-team-usa-status-unknown

Report: Beal enters Team USA’s health & safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bradley Beal’s status for the Olympics is now in jeopardy, as the Wizards’ guard entered health and safety protocols at Team USA camp according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. His status to return is currently “up in the air.”

Beal played in Team USA’s first three exhibition games against Nigeria, Australia and Argentina, the latest of which came Tuesday night. This year is his first time on the U.S. Olympic team.

Against Argentina, Beal had a game-high 17 points as he felt they had adjusted to the international level of play, which is different from a typical NBA game.

Team USA’s first game of the Olympics is against France on July 25 at 8 a.m. ET, which will give Beal 11 days to get cleared in time to return for the beginning of the games. Should Team USA advance to the quarterfinals, semifinals and Gold Medal Game, those games will be played on Aug. 3, 5 and 6, respectively.

Beal was the NBA’s second-leading scorer in the 2020-21 season and averaged 31.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also shot a career-best 48.5% from the field as he was named an All-Star and was selected to the All-NBA Team.