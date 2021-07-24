report:-boston-celtics-interested-in-signing-euroleague-forward-nigel-hayes

The Boston Celtics are interested in bringing on EuroLeague wing and Wisconsin product Nigel Hayes per Forbes Sports’ Chris Grenham, with the 6-foot-8, 26-year-old forward returning the interest after working out with the Celtics this week.

Hayes averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest with Zalgiris Kaunas of the Lithuanian Basketball League and EuroLeague last season while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc and 89.4% from the free-throw line, potentially providing a potential lower-usage, low-cost option at the three and the four in the Celtics’ rotation. Given the team’s lack of proven depth at the power forward position, Hayes could be an intriguing solution that won’t beat up the team’s cap sheet too much.

Given the club’s rapidly rising payroll cost with star forward Jayson Tatum’s rookie extension kicking in and their designs on re-signing veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier, such a move makes a lot of sense if the team believes the Ohio native can stay on the floor at the NBA level.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

WATCH: Is the Memphis Grizzlies’ Kyle Anderson a realistic Boston Celtics trade target?

Report: Celtics hire D.J. MacLeay as new player enhancement coach

Tatum friend, Celtics short-timer Amile Jefferson new Duke director of player development

WATCH: Larry Bird talks on when Danny Ainge told Red Auerbach to trade him and Kevin Mchale

List

Boston legend Bill Russell reportedly auctioning off Celtics hardware for charity

View 5 items