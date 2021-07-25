report:-big-12-discussing-a-decrease-in-revenue-for-schools-to-pay-oklahoma-and-texas

The saga continues for the Big 12-SEC pursuit of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

Recently four lawmakers in Texas with ties to Baylor, Texas Christian, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M have presented a bill to preview the Longhorns from leaving for the SEC. That isn’t the only potential idea to keep both Oklahoma and Texas in the conference. According to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, the Big 12 is discussing an idea to increase the revenue for the two anchor schools.

Such a structure would grant the Longhorns and Sooners an additional half-share annually (1.5 shares each), bumping their payouts to approximately $56 million per year. The other eight schools would decrease their payouts accordingly. Big 12 schools currently average $37 million in annual TV rights earnings, including revenue from bowl games and the NCAA Tournament.

According to the report, this idea came up during the Big 12’s teleconference with the other eight schools in attendance. At first thought, there is no way the schools losing revenue would be on board with such a decision. However, if OU and Texas do jet, where does that leave the rest of the conference? Going this route might be better than the unknown.

Recently reports also came to light with the Big Ten Conference. Iowa State and Kansas both looking to make a move and not wait on the collapse of the Big 12. It appears the Sooners’ in-state rivals are also looking at that very idea.

As the saga continues, Sooners Wire will keep you updated. To be continued.