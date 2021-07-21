Report: All 2022 iPhone Models Will Be 5G, Including a New iPhone SE – PCMag.com

(Photo: Daniel Romero/Unsplash)

When Apple launched the iPhone 12, it embraced 5G across all models. For the 2022 models, that’s expected to continue, but will also include a 5G iPhone SE.

As Nikkei Asia reports, sources familiar with Apple’s plans believe every 2022 model iPhone will have 5G connectivity as standard. We’d expect that for the iPhone 13, but Apple is also thought to be planning an update to the iPhone SE, offering consumers a third-generation model. Anyone who likes the iPhone 12 mini should also prepare for some disappointment as apparently Apple isn’t going to offer us an iPhone 13 mini due to poor sales.

Currently, Apple offers four versions of the iPhone 12 in the form of the iPhone 12, Pro, Pro Max, and mini. All of them include 5G as standard. None of the other, older models Apple sells (iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and the iPhone SE) do. We now expect the SE to be updated, but it’s unclear what will happen to the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

The 2022 iPhone SE is expected to use the same A15 processor as the premium models and Qualcomm’s X60 modem to provide 5G connectivity. It also means Apple can sell an iPhone to consumers on a budget who put more importance on 5G than spending a lot on a phone. It could also help push more sales in China where 5G is proving to be very popular. Meanwhile, 5G is becoming increasingly more popular in the US, and soon we’ll know which US network offers the fastest 5G service.