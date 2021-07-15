report:-aaron-judge-among-yankees-players-in-covid-19-protocol

Report: Aaron Judge among Yankees in COVID-19 protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The five Boston Red Sox players who traveled to Denver for the MLB All-Star Game will undergo COVID-19 testing as a result of the New York Yankees’ positive tests.

Thursday’s Red Sox-Yankees series opener was postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases in the Yankees organization. ESPN’s Buster Olney reports the three Yankees players in COVID-19 protocol are Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Gio Urshela.

Judge was on the American League All-Star team Tuesday night alongside Red Sox stars Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes.

The Red Sox are not among the MLB teams that have reached the 85 percent COVID-19 vaccination threshold.

A makeup date for Thursday’s game has not yet been announced.