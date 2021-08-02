Report: 123 in Kano, 86 in Sokoto — how cholera killed over 400 people in July – TheCable

In July 2021, cholera killed 441 people in Nigeria, according to a report by SB Morgan (SBM) Intelligence.

The report was based on data collected from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) from July 1 to July 27.

According to the report, 12 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) recorded fatalities arising from cholera outbreak in July.

Out of the 12 states that recorded cholera fatalities in the period under review, 11 states were from the northern part of the country with only Bayelsa state from the southern part of the country.

According to the report, Kano state recorded the highest number of deaths with 123 fatalities, followed by Sokoto with 86 deaths, and FCT 53 deaths.

Other states recorded: Plateau (21), Kebbi (1), Niger (10), Kogi (4), Bayelsa (25), Nasarawa (17), Kaduna (28), Bauchi (42), Jigawa (30), and Gombe (1).

Since the beginning of 2021, according to the recent data released by the NCDC, 18 states and the FCT have reported cholera cases.

The affected states are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, and the FCT.

As of July 22, 2021, 22,130 suspected cases and 526 deaths have been reported in the affected states.

Bauchi, Kano, Sokoto, and Zamfara are the most badly affected states with over 2,000 cases.