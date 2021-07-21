rep.-marjorie-taylor-greene-holds-a-press-conference-after-being-reinstated-on-twitter

-
Twitter suspends U.S. Republican Greene for posts
Twitter said on Monday it temporarily suspended U.S. Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for tweets they said spread misinformation about COVID-19.The House Representative posted that the coronavirus is not dangerous for non-obese people and people under 65.Greene added that organizations shouldn’t force masks or vaccines not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.The FDA has approved the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines under emergency use authorization.None are fully approved, but studies have proven their efficacy.The tweets have been labeled as “misleading” on the social media platform.In a Facebook Live statement, Greene blamed the White House for trying to control free speech.She’s come under fire for remarks on the pandemic before.In June, she compared mask requirements and vaccinations to the Holocaust and later apologized.Twitter says Greene’s account will remain locked for 12 hours.
Eye Opener: Milwaukee Bucks win NBA title
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971. Also, one person is dead and two are missing after flash flooding in Northern Colorado. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
3 GOP House members lose appeals over $500 mask fines
Three Republican U.S. House members have lost appeals challenging fines for not wearing face coverings on the House floor earlier this year. On Tuesday, the U.S. House Ethics Committee released statements noting that U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina had failed in their appeals of $500 fines issued in May. The Republicans challenged the fines in June, arguing that the mandate was out of sync with recent federal guidance on face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bay Area doctor says 4th COVID surge is preventable
Dr. Colwell says 99% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are unvaccinated. The concern is that hospitals could be overwhelmed in the next four to five weeks as infection rates increase.
Prosecutors: Man killed student who mistook car for Uber
The South Carolina man accused of killing the woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride trapped her in the vehicle hours before her body, riddled with stab wounds, was dumped near his family home, prosecutors argued in court Tuesday. Nathaniel Rowland is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson. The University of South Carolina student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district one night in March 2019.
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
The head of the organising committee for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the global sporting showpiece, amid rising coronavirus cases that have presented organisers with mounting challenges. Asked at a news conference if the Games, which are due to open on Friday, might still be cancelled, Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and hold discussions with organisers if necessary. COVID-19 cases are rising in Tokyo rising and the Games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, will be held without spectators.
Trump Author Michael Bender Says Even President’s Allies Thought He’d Become a Danger
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyOne of the most outrageous claims from the deluge of new Trump books hitting the shelves this month is that the then-president lavished praise on Adolf Hitler at a memorial for World War I.Michael Bender, the author of Frankly, We Did Win This Election says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal that the Hitler incident was just one shocking example of people in Trump’s orbit belatedly coming to realize how dangerous the president was.“It’s one of th