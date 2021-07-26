rep.-higgins-says-he-has-covid-19,-describes-second-bout-as-‘far-more-challenging’

Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins has announced his second diagnosis with the coronavirus, revealing that this bout is more severe than his first.

The Republican lawmaker from Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District wrote in a Sunday Facebook post that he, his wife, and son have all contracted the virus, though he noted that he and his wife had the “CCP biological attack weaponized virus” in January 2020 as well.

RAND PAUL SENDS CRIMINAL REFERRAL TO DOJ SAYING FAUCI LIED ABOUT GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH FUNDING

“I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID. Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was,” he wrote. “So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus… and this episode is far more challenging.”

Even though the second diagnosis “has required all of my devoted energy,” the family’s prognosis “is positive,” Higgins wrote.

“We are very healthy generally speaking, and our treatment of any health concern always encompasses western, eastern, and holistic variables,” the congressman added.

Higgins has publicly encouraged others to get the vaccine, though he has not publicly stated whether he got it, according to NBC News.

In April, he told the editorial board of the Daily American newspaper of Lake Charles, Louisiana, that he was “naturally immunized” from the vaccine after his first diagnosis, and he said his office has “aggressively promoted” the availability of the vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

New COVID-19 cases are creeping up once more as the delta variant continues to spread, with the mutation now responsible for more than 80% of new infections. However, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently said that preliminary data suggests 99.5% of the people who died of COVID-19 since the start of the year were those who were not vaccinated.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Louisiana, Vaccination, Coronavirus, Congress

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Rep. Higgins says he has COVID-19, describes second bout as ‘far more challenging’