rep-chinedu-ogah-recounts-ordeals-in-detention,-tasks-inmates-to-embrace-change

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Mr Chinedu Ogah, representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, on Tuesday, recounted his ordeals in prison in Ebonyi State.

Ogah, who addressed over 1000 inmates at the Abakaliki Correctional Centre, said he was detained for over six months for a crime he never committed.

He tasked the inmates to be hopeful that they will soon return to their various homes and reunite with their family members.

The lawmaker, who visited Afikpo and Abakaliki Correctional Centre to donate cash, food items to inmates, said: “Your being here doesn’t mean that your own life has ended. It is a moment of trials. It is for you to redefine your future. It is for you to mend your ways because if you are outside here, you would have been a dead person.

“I was once here for six months, for an offence that I didn’t know anything about. But, the time I came in here, I learnt a lot of things. When I came here, I made a lot of friends.

“The reason I’m here to talk to you today, is to tell you not to be depressed. If you know why you are here, I’m not a judge or the court of law to talk about the offense you have committed but with your conscience, you know what is right, I urge you to forgive yourself.

“Mandela was in prison for so many years, but in the end, he became the President of South Africa. Obasanjo was once a prisoner and Yar’Adua also a prisoner here in Abakaliki but later became the President of Nigeria.

“Maybe, there is a cloud blocking your future and God decided to bring you here, because your enemies want to take away your life.”