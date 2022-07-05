Rent Your Facilities To Cultists, Go To Jail — Nigeria Police

The Ogun State Police Command has warned hotel owners and managers in the state not to rent out their facilities to cultists for cult related activities.

The command vowed to arrest and prosecute any hotel owner who rents out his facility for unlawful gathering of cultists in the state.

Speaking at Abeokuta yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said, the warning came following intelligence report at the disposal of the command that members of various unlawful cult groups are planning to mark what they call “7/7” on Thursday, being 7th of July.

“Report also revealed that the event may result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties”, the PPRO said.