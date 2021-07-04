Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Spotted Together for the First Time – E! Online

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have made their unofficial public debut as a couple.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the 52-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 42-year-old British TV personality spent time together at his new oceanfront home in Laguna Beach, Calif. home. The two were joined by his boy Hudson London Anstead, the 20-month-old son he shares with ex-wife and Flip or Flop star Christina Haack.

On Friday, July 2, Renée and Ant were photographed alone on his balcony, which overlooks a public street and the sea. It marked the first time the two have been spotted together since it was reported last month that the two had begun dating after meeting while filming an episode of the new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

On the balcony, the couple dressed casually, with the actress wearing her hair in a loose ponytail, holding a mug bearing the words, “Home Is Where Dad Is.”

On Sunday, July 4, Renée and Ant were photographed walking together in Laguna Beach, this time with his son, who he carried. The actress wore a purple top and orange baseball cap for their outing.