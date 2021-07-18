Renders show the Realme Pad will come with a built-in stylus – gizmochina

Realme will launch its first tablet this year and it will arrive as the Realme Pad. The manufacturer already gave us an idea of what the tablet looks like via an official render but a new set of CAD-based renders have surfaced that provide us with even more details.

The Realme Pad will have a dual-tone finish as shown in the renders from Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) in collaboration with 91 Mobiles. The display is bordered by equal-sized bezels and the edges of the frame are flat just like the iPad Pro 11 though they are not as curved at the corners.

There is a single protuding camera on the back and a magenta line runs through it from the top. This line separates the two-tone finish of the back of the realme Pad. The manufacturer’s name is also written in the same magenta color at the bottom right corner.

The Realme Pad has its power button at the top (when in portrait mode) and on the right side is the volume rocker, two microphones, and what appears to be a tray for a MicroSD card. This tray may also house a SIM if there is a version with 5G. The right bezel (in this portrait position) is also where you have the front-facing camera.

There are four speaker grilles – two each at the top and bottom (in portrait mode). Alongside the grilles at the bottom is a USB-C port and a hole at the far left which has been reported to be a slot for a stylus.

The source reports that the display is about 10.4-inches in size. The device itself measures 246.1 x 155.8 x 6.8 millimeters (8.4mm thick with the camera). We reported earlier that the tablet will have a 7100mAh battery capacity. It is also expected to come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage when it arrives later this year.

RELATED:

This is the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition

Realme trademarks MagDart, may be similar to Apple MagSafe wireless charging tech

Renders of Realme Book laptop give us our best look yet

ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW – FOLLOW US!