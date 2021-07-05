Renault Triber facelift: What it could look like – CarToq.com

French car manufacturer Renault has been present in the Indian market for a very long time. The best seller from Renault in India has been Kwid hatchabck for years and couple of years ago, Renault launched a sub-4 meter 7-seater MUV Triber based on the same platform as Kwid. It is doing quite well in terms of numbers for Renault in India. Renault Triber is currently one of the most affordable MUVs one can buy in the country. In terms of design, Triber is well proportionate and does not look like a sub-4 meter. That is one reason why people found it interesting. Here we have a video that shows how the facelifted version of Renault Triber MUV could look like.

The video has been published by SRK Designs on their YouTube channel. It should be made clear that, Renault currently has not mentioned anything regarding a proper facelift for this MUV. This is just a product of artist’s imagination. The artist made several modifications to the existing model to make it look like a facelift. He starts with the front grille. The front grille on the current Renault Triber were removed and replaced with a new unit. This is the same grille that we have seen in recently launched Renault Kiger.

The front grille with chrome garnishes on it looks well good and gives it an upmarket feel. Next change on the Renault Triber was the headlamps. The single projector headlamps on Renault Triber were replaced with an all LED unit. The headlamp also gets dual function LED DRLs. The design of the headlights have been slightly revised and they also look premium. Coming down, the current version of Renault Triber gets LED DRLs on the bumper. That has been removed in the render. Instead a set of LED fog lamps have been placed. The fog lamps gets black claddings around them with a chrome garnish.

Next change on this MUV is the skid plate. current model also offers this feature but, in the facelift render, the silver coloured skid plate has been redesigned and the lower grille also gets a new design. Other changes on this facelift include a dual tone wheel cap that gets new design and blacked out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. Other than this, artist has not made any other changes to the Renault Triber. The render looks quite neat and we wish Renault comes up with a facelift for Triber that looks something like this.

Renault Triber is currently available with a petrol engine only. It is powered by a 1.0 litre, three cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that generates 72 Ps and 96 Nm of peak torque. This engine is available with a manual and an AMT gearbox option. Renault is also planning to introduce the 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine which is used in Kiger and Nissan Magnite. The turbo petrol version was supposed to be launched in the market this year but, due to ongoing situation in the country, Renault has postponed the plan. Now, Renault will be launching the turbo variant in 2022.

