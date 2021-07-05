Renault Cars Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 65,000 This July – CarDekho

All models, except the Kiger, get an additional exchange bonus of Rs 10,000

The Duster comes with maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

With the Kiger, now save up to Rs 20,000.

Renault Kwid gets discounts of up to Rs 52,000.

The Triber gets benefits of up to Rs 55,000.

All offers are valid until July 31, 2021.

If you are looking to buy the Renault Kiger or any other Renault model, you’d be glad to know that the carmaker is offering benefits of up to Rs 65,000 till July 31, 2021. Here’s a look at the model-wise distribution:

Renault Kiger

Offer Amount Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

The Kiger is priced from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.08 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Renault Kwid

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Additional Cash Discount Rs 2,000 (only on 2021 Kwid) Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,000

Renault is offering the 2020 Kwid with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. However, the same drops to Rs 10,000 with the 2021 model.

An additional cash discount of Rs 2,000 is available on the 2021 Kwid for bookings made either over Renault’s website or the app. The base-spec STD and second-to-base RXE variants are not part of this offer. However, they do get a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

There is a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000, which either includes an exchange bonus or a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault model.

Additional exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is being offered under r.e.li.v.e scrappage programme.

The Kwid gets a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 or a rural discount of Rs 5,000.

No discount on the limited-edition dual-tone Neotech variants.

Renault sells the Kwid between Rs 3.32 lakh and Rs 5.48 lakh.

Renault Triber

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

Renault is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 on the 2020 model.

The 2021 Triber comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 (only on the range-topping RXT and RXZ variants) and an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000 for bookings made either on Renault’s website or app. Hence, the 2021 model gets total savings of up to Rs 45,000 as all other benefits remain the same.

Select variants of the Triber are eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000. The latter can be availed either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount (for those buying an additional Renault car).

Additional exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is being offered under r.e.li.v.e scrappage programme.

Select employees get a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. The carmaker is also offering a special benefit of Rs 5,000 for rural customers (farmers, sarpanches, and members of gram panchayats). Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer, but not both at the same time.

The base-spec RXE comes with only a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

The Triber is priced from Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh.

Renault Duster

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

Renault is offering the above benefits on all variants of the Duster, except for the base-spec RXE.

An additional exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is being offered under r.e.li.v.e scrappage programme.

There’s also a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 and a rural offer of Rs 15,000. Buyers can avail only one at any given time.

There’s a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 15,000, available either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount (for those buying an additional Renault model).

Renault retails the Duster between Rs 9.86 lakh and Rs 14.25 lakh.

Note: These offers vary across states and variants. Please contact your nearest Renault dealership for the exact details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Renault Kiger AMT