remo-stars-vs-ijebu-united:-investigations-opened-into-allegations-of-match-fixing

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to open an investigation into match-fixing allegations in a regional FA Cup final match.

Last weekend, footage of a penalty shootout went viral, showing Remo Stars goalkeeper standing still and his team-mates playing their kicks yards wide.

They went on to lose 3-0 on penalties to Ijebu United in the final of the Ogun State Cup final.

NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, has described the incident as “embarrassing”.

Sanusi also confirmed to ESPN that an investigation will be launched.

He added: “There will be an investigation. It is very, very embarrassing.

“I have already directed the head of the NFF Head of Integrity to handle the investigation.”