Reminder: You Can Now Pre-Order Sonic Colors: Ultimate On The Switch eShop – Nintendo Life

Pre-orders for the upcoming release Sonic Colors: Ultimate are now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

The standard digital version will set you back $39.99/£34.99 and comes with a number of bonus items including a ‘Sonic Movie Boost’ and exclusive player icons. If you opt with the Digital Deluxe version for $44.99/£39.99, you’ll get the game, music and cosmetic DLC packs, bonus items as well as early access.

Pre-orders for the physical version of the game have also been live for some time now. This includes a special 30th anniversary Birthday Pack, which is limited to Japan.

Will you be picking up a physical or digital copy of this game when it arrives on Switch this September? Tell us down below.