Home Technology Reminder: You Can Now Pre-Order Sonic Colors: Ultimate On The Switch eShop – Nintendo Life
Technology

Reminder: You Can Now Pre-Order Sonic Colors: Ultimate On The Switch eShop – Nintendo Life

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
reminder:-you-can-now-pre-order-sonic-colors:-ultimate-on-the-switch-eshop-–-nintendo-life

Gotta pre-purchase fast

  • Liam_Doolan
  • by Liam Doolan

Pre-orders for the upcoming release Sonic Colors: Ultimate are now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

The standard digital version will set you back $39.99/£34.99 and comes with a number of bonus items including a ‘Sonic Movie Boost’ and exclusive player icons. If you opt with the Digital Deluxe version for $44.99/£39.99, you’ll get the game, music and cosmetic DLC packs, bonus items as well as early access.

Pre-orders for the physical version of the game have also been live for some time now. This includes a special 30th anniversary Birthday Pack, which is limited to Japan.

Will you be picking up a physical or digital copy of this game when it arrives on Switch this September? Tell us down below.

[source nintendo.com]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Can Facebook’s $1 billion gamble help it regain...

OnePlus rolls out Oxygen OS Open Beta 12...

Google Android Auto Beta testing is now open...

Olofmeister: The CSGO legend who refuses to quit...

Max Payne’s Original Face & Voice Reunite For...

New Update Lets You Block Spammers and Gross...

Why Google CEO Sundar Pichai thinks he needs...

Instilling intelligence into machines – DAWN.com

Pokemon Unite: The Best Pokemon For MOBA Newcomers...

MTG leaks upcoming Arena Jumpstart: Historic Horizons event...

Leave a Reply