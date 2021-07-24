Relocate to Cotonou for Sunday Igboho’s defence – Omokri tells Falana, Afe Babalola, others

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has urged Femi Falana, Afe Babalola, Eyitayo Jegede, Wole Olanipekun, and other Senior Advocates of Nigeria of Yoruba origin to relocate to Benin Republic to strengthen the legal teams fighting to prevent Sunday Igboho from being repatriated back to the country.

Recall that the Yoruba activist who is currently at the custody of security agencies in Cotonou, was nabbed on Monday while escaping to an European country after being declared wanted in Nigeria by the Department of States Security Services, DSS.

The Oduduwa Republic freedom fighter, appeared at the Cour De’appal De Cot in Benin Republic on Thursday for hearing on his extradition to Nigeria.

The court, however, ordered the release of his wife who was arrested alongside her husband. The case was adjourned till Monday 26 as Igboho remains in cell.

Reno, in a post on his official Facebook page on Saturday morning, also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism.

The post reads, “Femi Falana, Afe Babalola, Eyitayo Jegede, Wole Olanipekun, and other Senior Advocates of Nigeria of Yoruba origin should consider relocating to Benin Republic to strengthen the legal defence team of Sunday Igboho and prevent his repatriation to Nigeria by the Buhari administration.

“Two years ago, the Buhari government sent a jet to Niger Republic to fly so called ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members and their wives back into Nigeria. Please Google it. A government that does that to terrorists has no moral authority to extradite a freedom fighter.

“This is not the time to just write and talk. We must commit our money, talents and influence towards helping this man that stood for us when nobody, including Buhari, stood up to help us when killer herdsmen were wreaking havoc on Nigerians”.

